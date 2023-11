AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a Thursday afternoon structure fire just off Highway 17.

Firefighters were called to a location off Rose Green Road around 1:30 p.m. but did not find a structure fire; however, they located several small tow trailers and a fire in a wooded area.

Photo courtesy Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District Photo courtesy Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

A bulk of the fire has been knocked down and no injuries were reported.