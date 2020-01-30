Tower maintenance may have an impact on WCBD’s over-the-air signal

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention over-the-air viewers, many of you may experience a temporary outage of our station this week.

Another station in the market, who utilizes our tower, is performing maintenance which is affecting our over-the-air signal.

To ensure safety for the crews, our Awendaw transmitter must be shut down for some time each day.

This work must be done in daylight and involves the use of a “Heavy Lift” helicopter.

Our signal was supposed to be restored by 4:00PM, but that time frame has been extended. You can watch News 2 broadcasts online by clicking or tapping here.

Depending on progress, additional shut down or low power operation may be needed on Friday or on the weekend.

This shut down only affects our off-air signal; our signal to the major cable carriers (Comcast, Spectrum, etc.) will not be interrupted, as they receive us directly via fiber optic cable.

Thank you for your patience.