Town Council meeting to give updates on future of the Maritime Forest on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An update is expected tonight on the future of the Maritime Forest on Sullivan’s Island. Nearly 8,000 residents signed a petition, to keep trees from being cut down.

Many people living on the island say this land needs to remain untouched as they argue it provides critical protection from hurricane storm surge.

Town council approved a plan to clear almost all vegetation in the area. Tonight, the Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Environmental Health and Control plan to lay out their roles in the cutting process.

The land has been held in a trust since 1991 to protect its natural state. Residents say clearing vegetation would be expensive.

People living on the island say they are upset town council did not ask for the public’s input. But also that the approved plan would clear almost all vegetation but only two tree types and some say that just won’t work.

“And the big oaks we do have they strip away all the protected shrubs, all the brown cover that are the vines and the smaller shrubs, those large oaks are going to have a hard time living out here in the open with the salt spray,” said Susan Middaugh, Sullivan’s Island Member.

At Tuesday nights meeting, we can expect to hear a presentation and discussion from the Army of Corps of Engineer and DHEC on what their roles would be in the cutting process.

