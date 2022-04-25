BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Town of Bluffton leaders are asking residents to pitch in to help tidy up the May River along with nearby streets and parks on April 30.

Town officials say the cleanup is an opportunity for the Bluffton community to take care of the May River “in return for all the beauty” the river brings to the area.

The May River is the crown jewel of Bluffton,” Mayor Lisa Sulka said. “The river’s existence is a

major component to Bluffton’s identity, essence, and joy

Volunteers for the cleanup will gather at Oyster Factory Park at the end of Wharf Street.

Coffee, hot chocolate, snacks, and lunch will be provided.

Volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags, vests, water, sunscreen, and bug spray.

The cleanup starts at 9 a.m.