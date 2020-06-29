Town of Edisto Beach passes face mask ordinance

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Edisto Beach passed an emergency ordinance regarding face masks.

Town Council failed to pass the ordinance on Friday, but a recent spike in cases and an influx in people coming to town for the holiday weekend moved them to pass the ordinance on Monday.

The measure passed by a 3-1 vote. It goes into effect Wednesday morning at 6:00 a.m.

The ordinance says face masks or facial coverings must always be worn in restaurants and businesses establishments except when eating, drinking, or smoking.

It is also not required when wearing a face covering would prevent the receipt of personal service or for people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.

Children 10 and younger are not required to wear a mask.