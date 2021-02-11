Town of Mount Pleasant to honor late iconic shrimper, Capt. Magwood, with commemorative plaque

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant will commemorate the life of iconic Shem Creek shrimp boat captain, Wayne Magwood, with a special plaque on Thursday.

Captain Magwood was struck and killed by a passing truck while crossing Mill Street at Coleman Boulevard in September 2020.

His boat, Winds of Fortune, was a familiar sight on Shem Creek, according to the town. They say he was a passionate advocate for the local shrimping industry and a “great town partner at the Blessing of the Fleet and Seafood Festival for the past 33 years.”

Many in the community said Captain Magwood taught everyone on the creek how to shrimp. They say he would take young shrimpers under his wing and teach them the ways while helping them get their boats ready for the job.

Captain Magwood retired in July 2020 after providing fresh, local seafood for more than 32 years.

Magwood and the Winds of Fortune were featured on Dirty Jobs, The Amazing Race, in a Darius Rucker music video, and most recently, he worked on Netflix’s Outer Banks, according to family members.

The Mount Pleasant Historical Commission presented the Cresco Historical Stewardship Award to Captain Magwood during a Town Council meeting in December 2020.

“Capt. Wayne was a personification of his family’s multi-generational dedication to the history of Mount Pleasant and the health and conservation of our waterways,” the organization said.

Now, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and members of town council will join the Magwood family on Thursday afternoon to unveil a commemorative plaque on the new Shem Creek pedestrian bridge.