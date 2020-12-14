Town of Mt. Pleasant celebrates the holidays with their 25th annual Christmas parade

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mt. Pleasant held their 25th annual Christmas light parade Sunday evening with festive floats lighting up Coleman Blvd.

Although the parade still took place despite the pandemic, there were a few changes made to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

Many attended the parade, although smaller turnout than normal, and were able to enjoy the show with social distancing and masks strongly encouraged.

Decked out in Christmas lights, with holiday carols playing, dozens of holiday floats made their way up West Coleman Blvd. to the delight of spectators.

“It’s really great seeing everyone come out during these uncertain times. I’ve been talking to everyone and everyone’s really excited. The community’s really coming together,” said Jake, parade spectator.

For some, watching the parade is a family tradition and being able to continue that tradition, grants a special Christmas wish.

“20 years now. More excited this year, because it’s something to do to get out of the house. I think the more normal we can keep things, the better,” said Karen Ouellette, parade spectator.

The event went on for the 25th year despite the spike in COVID-19 cases we have seen across the state. Many shared their concerns about the safety of the event including Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie.

He released a statement that says in part,

“Different circumstances require different approaches. A large portion of our community cannot and should not attend a normal parade.” Mayor Will Haynie

But others who attended, say they needed a little extra joy this holiday season.

“I’m just glad that it’s going on this year. My favorite part is seeing Santa at the end because he just makes everyone happy and joyful,” said Cate Sparwasser, parade spectator.

The event brought plenty Christmas joy throughout the Town of Mt. Pleasant.