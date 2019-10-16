Town of Sullivan’s Island is bringing in consultants to assess protected maritime forest, dozens of locals concerned

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)— The 190 acres of maritime forest and vegetation that boarders Sullivan’s island has been protected by vote of town council for decades.

According to town members, within the last ten years, the question of what to do with this beachfront land owned by the Town of Sullivan’s Island has been a contentious topic.

On Tuesday night, at a Sullivan’s Island Town Council meeting, most of the council voted in favor of bringing in a team of consultants to assess the beach-front accreted land and update the Proposed Land Management Plan #3A that the town drafted in 2011.

“The maritime forest is really a gift from God. It’s the single best thing that ever happened to our island,” Larry Kobrovsky, homeowner on Sullivan’s Island, said.

Dozens of Sullivan’s Island homeowners spoke out at the meeting opposing this vote. Many saying that they want the land to remain untouched.

“Why would you mess with the maritime forest? It was created by nature and God and you leave it alone,” Kobrovsky said.

Town officials say that the consultants will be allowed to suggest topographical and vegetative changes for the protected land. The locals fear this could mean chopping down trees which would increase the risk of flooding on the island.

“The vegetative protection and the type of vegetation that stands between the ocean and the first homeowner provide the most important protection for storm surge,” Karen Byko, homeowner on Sullivan’s Island, said.

Some residents say they feel that council hasn’t been transparent about why they’re bringing in consultants or the scope for their work.

“We can’t seem to get any transparency into exactly what is being proposed, and so that really concerning to me. It seems like other councilmembers, themselves, don’t seem to understand exactly what’s going on,” Byko said.

Even the Mayor of Sullivan’s Island, Patrick O’Neil says he’s confused as to why consultants are being brought in to look at the town’s protected land, so he didn’t vote in favor of it.

“What we’re guessing whoever this is to do, I don’t know what the objective is, and I don’t know what the purpose is,” Mayor O’Neil said.

However, despite the pushback, the majority voted to pass the motion that will allow them to hire consultants.

Several residents asked about the cost of hiring the consultants, but town council didn’t provide an answer.