Town of Summerville mask ordinance set to expire by end of day, council meeting to discuss possible extension

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A temporary ordinance to require face masks in some public buildings in Summerville expires today.

After multiple extensions, the ordinance was set to expire in September. But, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Summerville Town Council extended it to expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night.

The ordinance stated that people would be required to wear a mask or face covering inside businesses, grocery stores, salons, and pharmacies. Employees of those establishments are also to wear face coverings.

Violating that ordinance results in a fine. However, there are exceptions for anyone unable to wear the face coverings due to age and health conditions.

Summerville Town Council will meet virtually at 6 p.m. tonight to discuss the ordinance once again.

After a spike in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, officials could possibly extend the ordinance again.

News 2 will keep you updated on the results of that meeting.