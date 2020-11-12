Town of Summerville meets Thursday to discuss extension of mask ordinance

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An ordinance requiring face masks in some public buildings in Summerville expires Thursday night.

After multiple extensions, the ordinance was to expire at the end of September. Town council then voted to have it extended again, until this week.

The ordinance requires people wear a mask or face covering inside businesses, grocery stores, salons and pharmacies. Employees of those establishments are also required to wear face coverings.

Violating the ordinance results in a fine.

There are exceptions for anyone unable to wear a face covering due to age or health conditions.

We spoke to a salesperson at a Summerville store who said, a lot of people were upset and feel the decision to wear a mask should be up to them. However, some community members did say they were happy about it.

Summerville Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. to vote on another extension.

Check back on the latest developments.