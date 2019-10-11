Townhome fire displaces six residents in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were displaced Friday morning after townhome units were damaged by fire on Planters Knoll Road.

According to Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh with the North Charleston Fire Department, a resident called 9-1-1 just after 10:30 a.m. to report a house fire.

Firefighters responded and found heavy smoke pouring from the back of the townhomes.

Deputy Chief Julazadeh said firefighters made entry into the townhome where the fire occurred and extinguished the flames; however, smoke and heat from the fire-damaged neighboring townhomes.

The main townhome was searched and found to be vacant. Julazadeh said neighbors in adjacent townhomes had evacuated on their own. No injuries were reported.

One adult and five children are being assisted by the Red Cross.

A fire investigator is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.