NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations.

The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17.

But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen a limited quantity of toy donations this year.

As of Wednesday morning, 28,529 toys have been collected in 2022. More than 95,000 toys were donated in 2021 to support over 15,000 children right here at home.

“We hope to reschedule this toy drive registration day depending on if we receive enough donations in time.”

To help bolster donations, News 2 will hold an all-day toy donation event at its Mount Pleasant studios on Wednesday, December 21st from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to stop by the TV station at 210 W. Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant to drop off a new, unwrapped gift for a local child who otherwise would not have a gift on Christmas morning.

All toys donated during this annual initiative are donated to children who live in the Charleston area thanks to help from the U.S. Marines.