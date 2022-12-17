SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square.

According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill.

Organizers say they have a critical need for toys for ages 6 to 12.

In an effort to meet their goal, a “Fill the UNIT” toy drive was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa stopped by the event to pick up letters from local children and help pack the unit with donations.

There is still time to donate to Toys for Tots.

On Wednesday, December 21st, News 2 and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler invites the public to help us pack as many new and unwrapped toys as possible into POD Storage Containers outside our studio in Mount Pleasant.

All toys donated during this annual Toys for Tots initiative are donated to children who live in the Charleston area thanks to help from the U.S. Marines.