CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 is tracking a threat for severe weather on Wednesday.

A spring storm will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Lowcountry through the evening.

“About an inch of rain will fall with a slight risk of one or two storms becoming severe,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Large hail will be the primary concern, but Marthers said an isolated wind damage threat is possible.

The timing for Wednesday’s storm threat is between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The rest of the week looks to be dry and mild with highs near 75 on St. Patrick’s Day and possibly approaching 80 Friday and Saturday.