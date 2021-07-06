Tracking Elsa: Will it impact Charleston and the Lowcountry?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to make landfall on the north Florida gulf coast Wednesday morning before making a trek across the Lowcountry.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for much of the South Carolina coast, including Charleston County, Coastal Colleton, and Berkeley County. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area.

The center of Elsa will track generally along or east of I-95 as it moves across the region through the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

As of the Tuesday 11:00 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the closest approach to the Lowcountry will be overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.









Impacts to our area will include a low-end risk of tornadoes and wind damage from severe thunderstorms. “Not a zero risk, but it’s not a huge risk either,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

Flooding rain and dangerous rip currents will be the main threat. “Most areas will pick up 2-4 inches with some areas seeing higher totals depending on where some of the heavier rain bands set up,” said Marthers.

Worst of the weather will be between midnight and 8:00 a.m. in the form of heavy rain, gusty south-to-southeast winds at 30 to 40 mph along the coast and 20 to 25 mph inland – along with that risk of an isolated tornado.

As the storm pulls away from the Lowcountry, it will linger with some bands of rain into the afternoon and evening hours before things begin to calm down.

