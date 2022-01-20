Tracking possible winter weather in the Lowcountry this week. Here’s what you can expect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Winter weather is expected to impact much of the Lowcountry on Friday into early Saturday morning.

Arctic air will move into the region on Friday bringing with it the possibility of winter weather in South Carolina.

Storm Team 2 says those living in much of the area can expect a cold rain to develop Thursday night and Friday morning before slowly transitioning to freezing rain from north to south during the day.

“We expect enough freezing rain to disrupt travel thanks to icy bridges and overpasses, with perhaps some surface roads becoming covered with ice. Although power outages aren’t expected to be a big issue, there could be a few,” said Meteorologist Josh Marthers.

BOTTOM LINE:

Cold rain begins Thursday night into Friday, then rain changes to freezing rain by the end of the day.

Off and on freezing rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning.

Expect minor ice accumulations that will cause icy bridges and some ice on roadways.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, Williamsburg, and inland Colleton counties from 4:00 p.m. Friday until 10:00 a.m. Saturday. That will likely be upgraded on Thursday.

Marthers said temperatures will be in the 20s Saturday morning with wind chill values in the teens. But things will warm above freezing into the 40s into the afternoon.