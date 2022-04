CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on I-526 near Clements Ferry Road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the vehicle fire happened in the eastbound lanes near exit 23A just before 1:00 p.m.

The exit ramp is currently closed, and traffic is backed up past the Don Holt Bridge.

Video sent to News 2 shows a transfer truck on fire in the center lanes of I-526.

Count on 2 for updates.