CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash involving a tractor trailer has blocked multiple lanes on the Septima P. Clark Parkway Friday morning.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say the truck was traveling northbound on the Crosstown near Rutledge Avenue when it ran off the road and struck multiple trees.

No injuries were reported; however all three lanes are blocked.

Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Line St.

Expect delays and use an alternate route when traveling in the area.