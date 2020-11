Newsom’s order directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and approve regulations to meet the 2035 deadline. He also ordered them to make a rule requiring all medium and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2045 “where feasible.” (Getty Images)

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Water System tweeted about a 12-inch water main break in West Ashley that is expected to cause delays.

The break is on Melrose Dr. towards Clemson Ext. Southbound traffic is down to one lane.

Completion time TBD.

Count on us for updates.