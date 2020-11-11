TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes major back up on I-26

Newsom’s order directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and approve regulations to meet the 2035 deadline. He also ordered them to make a rule requiring all medium and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2045 “where feasible.” (Getty Images)

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Department of Transportation reports an accident on I-26 causing lane closures and back ups.

According to Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer jackknifed early this morning and crews are still working to clear the scene. Major slow downs are reportedly adding nearly 15 minutes to drive times.

Cameras show the two lanes remain closed near exit 199 – U.S. 17 toward Summerville.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as roadways start to reopen.