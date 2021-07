UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

—————————————————————————————————————–

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting an accident that has closed all lanes on I-526 W near the I-26 E interchange.

Officials say they accident has closed I-526 between the I-26 E interchange and International Blvd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.