TRAFFIC ALERT: 11 vehicles involved in multiple crashes on I-26 E near Nexton Parkway, major delays expected

UPDATE: Officials have reopened one lane on I-26 E for the flow of traffic near the crash.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes on I-26 E near Nexton Parkway that has all lanes blocked.

According to officials, all lanes were closed at 3:16 a.m. Friday morning due to the crashes 2 miles west of Exit 199 to Summerville.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that there are three separate crashes involving 11 vehicles in the area. No major injuries are being reported as a result of the collisions, said officials.

Drivers should expect delays while officials work the scene. There has been a detour put in place at the 194 mile marker for drivers to work around the collisions.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

