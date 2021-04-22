TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle closes all lanes on I-526 W

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a fatal collision that has closed parts of I-526 W.

According to officials, shortly after 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning police responded to I-526 W between Paramount Dr. and Leeds Ave. in reference to a fatal collision between a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police remain on the scene of the incident and have closed I-526 W to all traffic. Traffic is being detoured onto Dorchester Rd. at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

