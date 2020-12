UPDATE: The roadway has reopened after crews repaired the malfunctioning railroad crossing arm.

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Deputies are working to fix a malfunctioning railroad crossing arm in Ladson early this morning.

According to deputies, Ladson Rd. at Lincolnville Rd. is temporarily closed.

Deputies are working to reroute traffic as workers try to fix the railroad crossing.

