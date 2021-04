MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mt. Pleasant Police Department stated that a section of Long Point Rd. is closed temporarily.

According to officials, Long Point Rd. between Whipple Rd. and Snowden Rd. is shut down temporarily due to a disabled vehicle.

An accident was reported on Long Point Rd. around the same area at 6:15 a.m., according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

