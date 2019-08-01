Traffic Alert: Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – We have a Count on 2 traffic alert in the Town of Sullivan’s Island.

The first segment of the sewer main extension project for CCOD #2 is underway and will impact traffic for another week.

Work began on Wednesday July 24th. There will be no through traffic allowed along Middle Street crossing station 20 1/2.

Drivers will be detoured to Ion and back to Middle Street from station 21 to 20 1/2 and Station 20 to 20 1/2.

If you need to visit the U.S. Post Office, the town asks that you park in the back off Ion and walk to the front.

Business foot traffic to Sullivan’s, COOP, Almost Pink and Brown Glaws, should use parking lot areas off Ion and at the school then a walkway only along the NE side of Sullivan’s to access the front of these Businesses.

Construction fencing will be on your right. To access The Jones Company, OD’s from these parking areas use the sidewalk along the Post Office side of Station 20 ½.

Also limited local traffic only parking in front of these Businesses along Middle Street.

The Town will take measures to minimize resident inconvenience. Additionally, efforts will be made to keep residents informed of the work progress.