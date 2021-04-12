TRAFFIC ALERT: Night time paving happening until Thursday on Johns Island

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A traffic alert regarding night time work on Johns Island.

There will be night time paving at the Maybank Highway and River Road intersection this week on Johns Island.

Work began Sunday night and will continue until Thursday, going from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers can expect lane shifts and possible short lane closures during these times over the next few days.

There will still be access to travel in all directions during paving, just something drivers should be cautious of when on the road during these times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES