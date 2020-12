NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – West bound lanes of University Boulevard have reopened following a crash early Tuesday morning.







Both the North Charleston Fire Department and police department responded to the crash which involved an overturned SUV near Elms Center Road around 7:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes of University Blvd. were blocked while crews worked to clear the scene. They later reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

There is no word on injuries. Count on us for updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT: AVOID University Blvd. @ Elms Center Rd. NCFD responding to vehicle accident with rollover. #chsnews #chstrfc — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) December 1, 2020