Lanes reopen after overturned tractor trailer on I-26 E in Harleyville

UPDATE: The scene has cleared.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash involving a tractor trailer that has blocked two lanes on I-26 E.

Officials report the crash on I-26 E at Exit 177 in Harleyville. The crash was reported just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning and is blocking the left lanes.

There is report that the crash does involve injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.