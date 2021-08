MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Rifle Range Rd. will be closed Monday morning in Mt. Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant Public Services tweeted that Rifle Range Rd. will be closed from Six Mile Rd. to Cultivation Lane from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday morning.

Mt. Pleasant Public Services and Mt. Pleasant Police Department will work to direct detour routes through Cultivation Lane to North Palmetto Fort Dr.

