CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting congestion on I-26 E caused by an early morning crash.

DOT reports a crash on I-26 E near Exit 209 at Ashley Phosphate Rd. that has traffic backed up miles.

Drives times have reached nearly an hour as of 7:23 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.