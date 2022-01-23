TRAFFIC ALERT: Westmoreland Bridge closed due to icy conditions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Icy conditions continue to impact bridges and overpasses in the Charleston area Sunday morning.

The Charleston Police Department announced the closure of General William C. Westmoreland Bridge in both directions on Sunday morning due to icy conditions.

Authorities previously closed the Don Holt Bridge early Sunday morning for ice, but it reopened just after 9:00 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads and drive carefully if they must venture out.

*This story is breaking and may be updated as new information becomes available.