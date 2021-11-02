Traffic altercation led to shooting in downtown Charleston early Tuesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that prompted a campus-wide alert at the College of Charleston.

Shots were fired from a car traveling on Calhoun Street between St. Philip and Coming streets around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting was the result of a “traffic altercation” between the driver of a moped and a gray sedan. Police say the sedan fired a shot and then fled from the scene.

No injuries were reported and police are now searching for that vehicle.

Charleston Police and College of Charleston Public Safety are investigating the shooting.

The alert, from the college’s ‘Cougar Alert Emergency System,’ announced Calhoun Street between St. Philip and Coming streets were closed while authorities investigated the shooting and advised people to avoid the area until further notice.

The roads have since reopened.

Anyone with information should contact the Charleston Police Department.