Traffic diversion expected as Mount Pleasant PD maps collision scene on Highway 17

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department will have a traffic diversion in place Sunday afternoon while crews map a collision scene.

The process will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 17 just north of Six Mile Road.

Officers will have the following diversions in place around the scene which should take about an hour to complete, according to the agency:

Northbound traffic on Highway 17 will be diverted onto Six Mile Rd.

Traffic coming off of Longpoint Rd. onto Highway 17 will be diverted southbound towards the Isle of Palms Connector.

Traffic coming off of Hamlin Rd. onto Highway 17 will be diverted northbound.

Officers will be stationed around the area to assist motorists.