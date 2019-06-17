Traffic to be impacted on several roads in West Ashley Monday

Local News

by: Laura Smith

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department issued a traffic alert to drivers in West Ashley.

Materials will be delivered to a construction site on Garden Street Monday, June 17. The site is where a new Charleston County School District elementary school is being built.

According Charleston Police, four 53-foot long trucks will begin making deliveries at 7 a.m. and should end by early afternoon.

The trucks will be driving along I-526, US-17, Wappoo Road, and Garden Street.

Some neighborhood roads in West Ashley will be impacted. They include: Wappoo Road, Garden Street, Huntley Avenue, Hoff Avenue, and Myers Street. A flagman will assist drivers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss