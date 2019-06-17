Traffic to be impacted on several roads in West Ashley Monday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department issued a traffic alert to drivers in West Ashley.

Materials will be delivered to a construction site on Garden Street Monday, June 17. The site is where a new Charleston County School District elementary school is being built.

According Charleston Police, four 53-foot long trucks will begin making deliveries at 7 a.m. and should end by early afternoon.

The trucks will be driving along I-526, US-17, Wappoo Road, and Garden Street.

Some neighborhood roads in West Ashley will be impacted. They include: Wappoo Road, Garden Street, Huntley Avenue, Hoff Avenue, and Myers Street. A flagman will assist drivers.