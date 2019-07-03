Traffic will not be allowed into Folly Beach for two hours on July 4th

FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCBD) – Inbound traffic to Folly Beach will be impacted Thursday night.

Folly Beach Public Safety announced Tuesday that all inbound traffic will be stopped at Bowens Island Rd from 9 PM through 11 PM.

We are told this will happen to help with traffic flow off the island after Independence Day celebrations.

We are told non-emergency vehicles will not be allowed onto the island during this time.

Both lanes will be diverted to outbound traffic. Inbound traffic will reopen when public safety officials notice traffic congestion has eased.