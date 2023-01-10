MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are looking for a trailer that was stolen from a fire department in Mount Pleasant last month.

Authorities said an unknown individual went to the fire department on Paul Foster Road during the night of December 21 and stole a white 16-foot Anvil trailer.

The suspect was seen driving away in a gray/silver pickup with the trailer attached. A license plate was not visible.

The trailer and its contents are valued at approximately $132,000. The trailer has MPFD written on it.

If you have any information about the stolen trailer, you are asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department.