DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Train, the popular band best known for hits like “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey Soul Sister,” is coming to Charleston in September.

The group is set to perform at Credit One Stadium on September 2, 2023.

Special guest Parmalee will also perform.

Presale tickets go on sale March 9 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available to the public beginning March 10 at 10:00 a.m.