CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry transportation officials are asking the public to weigh in on what improvements should be made to transit services in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) launched an online survey Thursday “to better understand individual experiences” with the operator’s service.

“Everyone who lives, works, or visits Downtown Charleston is invited to share their thoughts on how to improve transit,” CARTA said in a news release.

The survey is part of the Downtown Charleston Transit Study, a study conducted in partnership with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) to evaluate the needs of transit riders, residents, workers, and visitors in the area in order to improve service quality and ridership post-pandemic.

“Offering excellent transit service is key for the livability of our city,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “As CARTA plans for future transit service downtown, we are focused on enhancing customer experience. That means we need to hear directly from our current and potential riders. This survey is a great way for people to tell us where they want to go and how updates to the transit system would make trips more convenient.”

In the online survey, participants will be asked how they travel to and around downtown Charleston, their previous experience with CARTA, what factors might increase their likelihood of using transit in the future, and their priorities for improving CARTA services, including Downtown Area Shuttle (DASH) routes.

Officials said the responses will be used to inform recommendations for “improvements to transit routes, schedules, transfers, and facilities like bus stops and dedicated lanes – as well as pedestrian and cyclist access to stops – as a revised Downtown transit network concept is developed this summer.”

The survey, which is open through July 2, can be accessed here.