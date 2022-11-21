CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving.

The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25.

Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into Saturday, so residents should leave their cans or other materials on the curb.

The Daniel Island and Cainhoy communities will remain on a normal schedule.

All City of Charleston offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26 in observance of the holiday.