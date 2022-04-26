CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed in parts of Charleston for the remainder of the week.

The City of Charleston announced that residents in downtown, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to continued large volumes.

Trash includes leaves, twigs, weeds, grass clippings in brown paper bags, tree limbs and stumps exceeding 4 feet, and other miscellaneous materials such as metal scraps and personal construction materials.

Crews are expected to finish Monday’s pickup by the end of Tuesday and then begin on Tuesday’s trash pickup, working through the weekend until completion.

“Because the volume of trash has increased to such unusual levels, with each employee now responsible for an additional 118,000 pounds compared to just two years ago, we’re adjusting pickup schedules through the rest of the week,” Superintendent of Environmental Services Matt Alltop said. “We appreciate our citizens’ patience as we work through these challenges.”

Outer West Ashley, Johns Island, and Daniel Island will remain on a normal trash pickup schedule.

The City said garbage pickup, collected in green bins, will not be impacted and continue as scheduled.