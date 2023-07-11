CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – From its ever-growing list of popular restaurants to beautiful views and friendly faces, historic charm, and warm sunshine – Charleston has again been ranked the #1 city in the United States by Travel + Leisure readers for 2023.

This is the 11th consecutive year that Charleston has been named a top destination in the U.S. by readers of the popular travel publication, which writes that the Holy City has the “perfect combination of southern charm and city vibes.”

Readers lauded the city’s shopping district (King Street), historic sites, and friendly locals. Additionally, readers ranked Charleston as one of only two U.S. destinations among the 25 Best Cities in the World — coming in at #19 on the annual list with a reader score of 88.63.

“Travelers can’t get enough of this coastal Southern city’s pastel-colored row homes, Lowcountry cooking, and phenomenal hospitality,” the publication wrote.

It’s accolades like this that help bolster the region’s travel industry, which in turn fuels the Lowcountry’s business climate and hospitality industry.

“Being recognized by such a highly regarded publication is an absolute honor. The competition grows each year for these accolades and the associated downstream benefits they generate, particularly in the post-pandemic environment,” said John LaVerne, Explore Charleston’s Board Chair and Founder of Bulldog Tours. “We do not take for granted that it’s the readers – avid travelers – who determine the winners and that most cities in the country would love to be in our position.”

And the benefits of booming tourism are often passed down to residents.

“A successful visitor market enhances the quality of life for residents through increased air service, vibrant cultural and entertainment amenities, as well as diverse dining and retail options, said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston. “A stronger tax base generated by hospitality and travel reduces the reliance on property taxes paid by local residents and creates revenue that improves the sustainability of our community.”

According to Explore Charleston, analysis from the College of Charleston’s Office of Tourism shows that tourism generated a record high of $12.8 billion for the Greater Charleston Area in 2022.

“These accolades provide invaluable exposure as we reinforce to potential visitors the many attributes that make our area an ideal and iconic destination – from world-class accommodations to cultural arts region-wide, from engaging attractions to renowned cuisine, from outdoor activities in our beach communities to historic sites on the peninsula,” said LaVerne.

But the praises did not stop at “best in the world” or “best in the U.S.” Explore Charleston said The Wentworth Mansion was named among the 100 Best Hotels in the World, and Kiawah Island is a top destination for Travel + Leisure readers who voted it #3 on the list of Best Islands in the Continental U.S.

“The Post House, The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, The Beach Club at Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, and Wild Dunes Resort were named among the 10 Best South Carolina Resorts,” said Explore Charleston in a press release Tuesday morning.

Oaxaca, Mexico was #1 on the ‘world’s best’ list while Osaka, Japan was ranked #25.