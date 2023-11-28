CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– It’s the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, also known as Travel Tuesday, and airlines offer significant flight deals for the upcoming year.

The week after Thanksgiving is full of deals for shoppers with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday.

“So, Travel Day Tuesday is an annual national shopping holiday kind of similar to black Friday and cyber-Monday except for travel deals, so instead of just general online savings or instore saving during black Friday, you’re going to get some great travel deals today,” said Samantha Landau, a consumer expert.

Travel Tuesday comes at the height of the travel season. Airports were packed across the country for Thanksgiving travel. The Charleston International Airport saw 64,922 travelers between last Tuesday and this Monday, up 11 percent from the previous year’s time.

“We had a very fabulous week. We had some of the largest numbers we ever had. Wednesday was a one-day record for the number of passengers coming through the airport in the history of the national authority, the biggest number in the history of any airport in South Carolina,” said Elliot Summey, CEO of Charleston International Airport.

As travelers take advantage of the Travel Tuesday deals, the Charleston International Airport is ready to welcome even more crowds.

“We want to beat 6 million passengers last year. We beat 5 million for the first time, and we believe we can obtain that 6 million passenger mark,” said Summey.