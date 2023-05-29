NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As Memorial Day weekend is coming to an end, we’re taking a look at the busy airport travel at Charleston International over the last three days.

After a weekend in Washington D.C, the Colella family is back in the Lowcountry.

As expected, they had to wade through lots of people also traveling.

“It was very busy leaving out of Charleston and then into Washington. We were in Baltimore Washington international, it was very busy, very busy actually,” Dominic Colella said.

Airport officials said this year they were expecting to see about a 5-6% increase of travelers from last year.

Because of that. the Colella’s planned ahead.

“We ended up getting to the airport early, we dropped off our rental, got through TSA, they’re lovely people, as fast as we could to get into the gate and wait,” Colella said.

Airlines also had to plan ahead.

“We do put a little bit more staffing if we have it. But we just prepare mentally, we’re already ready come in show time ready.” Allegiant Airlines staff member, Angela Tucker said.

However, even in the chaos, the Colella’s say it was just nice to all be together.

“For us it was about family, that’s where we come from. So, I know how important it was for my boys particularly to be with family, their grandmother and such,” Colella said.

“I love seeing people go on vacation, enjoy their families. I love sending people off. It’s amazing,” Tucker said.

Overall AAA predicted that 42 million Americans were traveling this holiday weekend.