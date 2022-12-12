MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A traveling Holocaust exhibit will be showcased in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday in remembrance of a local survivor.

The “Hate Ends Now” tour takes guests inside an exact replica cattle car, which was used to transport Jewish people to concentration and death camps during the Holocaust.

The mission of the exhibit, according to its website, is to encourage people to “reflect on the depths of human error while inspiring thoughtful conversations about genocide and indifference.”

“The Cattle Car exhibit offers an impactful and interactive opportunity to learn about the atrocities of the Holocaust and serves as an excellent spring board for future Holocaust education,” Erin Boynton, Chief Impact Officer for the Charleston Jewish Federation said.

The experience will be available at the Wando Mt. Pleasant Libary (1400 Carolina Park Blvd.) on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The program is presented in partnership with Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston Jewish Federation and will be dedicated to local survivor Joe Engel, who passed away last month.

Charleston Jewish leaders the program provides an opportunity to educate the community on growing antisemitism nationwide.

“The Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia, SC Jewish Federations, are working together in the Shine-A-Light campaign to highlight the importance to respond in solidarity to the dramatic rise of antisemitism, racism, and all forms of hate,” Boynton said. “As we gear up for Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, we ask our community to spread the light of the season to dispel the darkness. Our objective is to unite the Jewish community with our allies in one positive voice as we are all stronger united than we are when divided.”

Tours begin every 30 minutes and the event is free to attend.