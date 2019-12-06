Tree lightings, parades and Holiday fun happening this weekend in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
In celebration of the season, holiday festivities and tree lightings are happening across the Lowcountry Friday night and throughout the weekend.
If you are looking for a boost of holiday cheer, put on your favorite holiday sweater and go to one of the free events in your neck of the woods.
Charleston County:
Friday-
- Charleston’s Most Magical Tree Lighting, Charleston City Market, 6:30PM
- Light the Lake, Colonial Lake in downtown Charleston, 5PM
- Annual James Island Christmas Market and Movie, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, 6PM
Saturday-
- Mount Pleasant Annual Holiday Market & Craft Show, Moultrie Middle School, 11AM
Sunday-
- Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade, West Coleman Boulevard, 5:30PM
Berkeley County:
Friday-
- Hanahan Tree Lighting and Movie, Hanahan Recreation Department, 6PM
- Moncks Corner Tree Lighting, The Market Pavilion, 6PM
- Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair, Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 6PM
Saturday-
- Moncks Corner Night Christmas Parade, Main Street, 6PM
- Hanahan Christmas Parade, Hanahan High School, 10AM
Dorchester County:
Friday-
- North Charleston Tree Lighting, Felix C Davis Community Center, 6PM
Saturday-
- North Charleston Festival & Parade, Felix C Davis Community Center, 4PM
Sunday–
- Summerville Christmas Parade, Downtown Summerville, 2PM
Georgetown County:
Saturday-
- Georgetown Christmas Parade & Festival, Front Street, 11AM