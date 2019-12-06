Tree lightings, parades and Holiday fun happening this weekend in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

In celebration of the season, holiday festivities and tree lightings are happening across the Lowcountry Friday night and throughout the weekend.

If you are looking for a boost of holiday cheer, put on your favorite holiday sweater and go to one of the free events in your neck of the woods.

Charleston County:

Friday-

Charleston’s Most Magical Tree Lighting, Charleston City Market, 6:30PM

Light the Lake, Colonial Lake in downtown Charleston, 5PM

Annual James Island Christmas Market and Movie, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, 6PM

Saturday-

Mount Pleasant Annual Holiday Market & Craft Show, Moultrie Middle School, 11AM

Sunday-

Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade, West Coleman Boulevard, 5:30PM

Berkeley County:

Friday-

Hanahan Tree Lighting and Movie, Hanahan Recreation Department, 6PM

Moncks Corner Tree Lighting, The Market Pavilion, 6PM

Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair, Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 6PM

Saturday-

Moncks Corner Night Christmas Parade, Main Street, 6PM

Hanahan Christmas Parade, Hanahan High School, 10AM

Dorchester County:

Friday-

North Charleston Tree Lighting, Felix C Davis Community Center, 6PM

Saturday-

North Charleston Festival & Parade, Felix C Davis Community Center, 4PM

Sunday–

Summerville Christmas Parade, Downtown Summerville, 2PM

Georgetown County:

Saturday-