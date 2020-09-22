Tri-County Family Ministries reopens after staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tri-County Family Ministries reopens Tuesday after closing for nearly a week due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

All staff were tested again and so far, all results have come back negative.

Food distribution will go on from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22.

Tri-County Family Ministries also says it has money for anyone out of work due to the pandemic.

The organization will give out school supplies next week after pushing back the original drive date due to the staff member’s illness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information