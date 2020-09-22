Tri-County Family Ministries reopens after staff member tested positive for COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tri-County Family Ministries reopens Tuesday after closing for nearly a week due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

All staff were tested again and so far, all results have come back negative.

Food distribution will go on from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22.

Tri-County Family Ministries also says it has money for anyone out of work due to the pandemic.

The organization will give out school supplies next week after pushing back the original drive date due to the staff member’s illness.