Tri-county leaders developing plan for Highway 52 corridor project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tri-county leaders are working on a transportation plan for a stretch of Highway 52 that would accommodate the rapidly growing populations.

Leaders in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties say the corridor – mainly between Goose Creek and Moncks Coroner – will play a pivotal role in the Lowcountry’s future.

The Highway 52 corridor from the Highway 78 interchange in North Charleston to Moncks Corner is an area that will likely see more development over the next decade.

“We see this corridor study that’s really critical for regional developments along the corridor because of all the great growth in our region,” said Sarah Cox, Regional Planner, BCD Council of Governments.

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments study is working to making sure there is infrastructure in place to provide transportation and a plan to help grow with input from the community.

“Just being proactive to growth in our area, we see this really plan out the transportation infrastructure needed for this area as well really seeing what does the local communities envision this corridor is doing for them,” said Cox.

Right now, they are early in phase one, which began in December, which really includes discussing a plan. The next phase will include meeting with the community to get their input.

“We want to make sure that growth also incorporates the local vision of jurisdictions, such as Moncks Corner or Goose Creek, so we definitely see that we have to weigh in balance that access versus Mobility along 52 as it grows.”

You can learn more about the plan here: https://www.bcdcog.com/us-52-corridor-study/