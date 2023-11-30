CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Habitat for Humanity volunteers from the Tri-County area will come together on Dec. 2 to build playhouses for children and families in need, known as the Playhouse Project.

Habitat volunteers from Berkeley County, Charleston, Dorchester County, and East Cooper will team up for the third year to design from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and decorate the playhouses based on the individual child’s interests.

When building is complete, the teams will give the playhouses to the designated child as holiday presents.

The Playhouse Project is presented by Lowe’s and Lowe’s Heroes, a program where Lowe’s employees give back to the community, is constructing the playhouse kits that will be assembled on Dec. 2, said event organizers.

All proceeds from the project will go towards building homes in the tri-county communities.