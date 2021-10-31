Trick or Treat forecast: what to expect for your Halloween night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’ve got a no tricks, only treats forecast for your Halloween!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson said there will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 70s. 👻

“It’ll be comfortably cool for trick or treating with temperatures in the low to mid 60s Sunday evening, said Dickson.

There is no rain in the forecast for Halloween night. 🦇

Remember: be safe, be seen! Wear reflective clothing when you are out trick-or-treating, use a flashlight, and watch for cars as you venture out around the neighborhoods in search of candy.

Have a safe and happy Halloween from News 2 and Storm Team 2. 🎃

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES