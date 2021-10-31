Trick or Treat forecast: what to expect for your Halloween night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’ve got a no tricks, only treats forecast for your Halloween!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson said there will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 70s. 👻





“It’ll be comfortably cool for trick or treating with temperatures in the low to mid 60s Sunday evening, said Dickson.

There is no rain in the forecast for Halloween night. 🦇

Remember: be safe, be seen! Wear reflective clothing when you are out trick-or-treating, use a flashlight, and watch for cars as you venture out around the neighborhoods in search of candy.

Have a safe and happy Halloween from News 2 and Storm Team 2. 🎃